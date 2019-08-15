Saratoga Jockey Painter is hard at work

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Robin Schumacher has made a living doing the only thing she says she knows how to do: paint.

The one time state sign painter, is now making a living painting and selling lawn jockey statues. The mold, which she buys from Mexico, is custom painted by hand.

She says she can paint a jockey in 3 hours, using oil-based enamel paint, and sells them for $650 each.

All the jockey statues at the Saratoga Race Course is Robin’s work. On Travers Day, she spends the day at the track – ready to re-paint the jockey silks on the statue the minute the race is called.

Her next project? Creating a mold for a female jockey!

