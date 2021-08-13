Saratoga Hospital Gala raises funds for the Community Health Center

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Saratoga Hospital Gala raised funds to support the Saratoga Community Health Center. The 39th Annual Gala raised $360,292, for the hospital to provide primary care, dental, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to patients regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The event featured a “school spirit” theme and more than 100 items at auction. Donors supported the Gala and the work of the Community Health Center, in-person and through mobile bidding.

“Before our Community Health Center, many patients didn’t have access to affordable primary care or dental care,” read a statement from Mary Solomons, executive director of the Saratoga Hospital Foundation. “Now, for the first time, these patients are receiving the routine healthcare and preventive services that make a dramatic difference in quality of health and life.”

Demand for care continues to grow, resulting in more than 25,000 patient visits each year.

“That resonates with our donors, who have given generously both to help create the Community Health Center and sustain it year after year,” Solomons says, “It truly is a team effort, for an amazing cause.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

