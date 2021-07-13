Saratoga Hospital eases visitor rules

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Saratoga Hospital is pulling back on visiting restrictions effective July 13. Most patients will be able to have two visitors at a time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., the hospital said Tuesday.

New visitation rules are only for the hospital located at 211 Church Street. The hospital recommends calling other Saratoga Hospital facilities for questions regarding visitation.

“These new rules bring visitors back to Saratoga Hospital, a change made possible by our community’s vaccination rates and progress in keeping COVID-19 positivity levels below 1%,” said Dr. Richard Falivena, vice president and chief medical and physician integration officer at Saratoga Hospital.

Visitor rules

Visitors may enter the hospital only through the Main Lobby entrance on Church Street and the Emergency Department entrance on Myrtle Street.

All visitors must wear an approved mask at all times while inside the hospital. Bandanas, neck gaiters or buffs, or masks with exhalation valves are not allowed.

Visiting hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Two visitors at a time, must be 12 years or older

Separate guidelines have been established for the Emergency Department, Mental Health Unit, Mother/Baby Unit, Radiation Oncology Center and Surgical Services.

Compassionate exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors who have a fever, cough, headache, runny nose, diarrhea or other symptoms of an infectious or acute illness, or are on mandatory isolation or mandatory quarantine, will not be allowed in the hospital.

For more information on Saratoga Hospital visitor policies, visit its website.