Saratoga Hospital completes $5 million sterile processing upgrade

by: Chelsea Siegal

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Hospital recently completed a $5 million expansion of its central sterile processing department to accommodate significant growth in complex surgical procedures at the hospital and its Saratoga Surgery Center in Wilton.

The renovations increased the central sterile processing space by about 80% and added the latest disinfection and sterilization equipment.

“Each instrument has to be cleaned differently, and each is sterilized and disinfected to meet the highest standards,” said Clay Landry, certified central processing director at Saratoga Hospital.

The department says they run 24/7 to clean and decontaminate hundreds of surgical instruments used each day in the hospital’s surgical pavilion and Saratoga Surgery Center, as well as in the endoscopy suites at both locations.

“Decontamination is a lengthy, meticulous process,” Landry said. “The expansion and new, more advanced equipment have increased our capacity, ensuring that we have the necessary surgical tools on hand at all times. That level of confidence is important to our surgeons and our patients.”

The number of surgeries performed at Saratoga Hospital and Saratoga Surgery Center continues to increase each year. Much of the growth is in minimally invasive procedures that involve smaller, more sophisticated instruments that can be more challenging to clean and decontaminate.

