Saratoga Hospital begins allowing some patients one daily visitor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Prearranged visits with certain patients will be allowed at Saratoga Hospital beginning September 10. The hospital says the decision is based on the sustained low occurrence of coronavirus cases.

Not all patients will be allowed to have visitors. Patients will have to meet certain criteria in order to have visitors.

“From the very beginning of this healthcare crisis, our priority has been to ensure the safety of our patients, staff, and community. An important part of this effort has been monitoring the presence of COVD-19 in our community, following public health guidelines, and making adjustments, as needed, to our patient care protocols and policies,” said Saratoga Hospital Vice President Chief Medical and Physician Integration Officer, Dr. Richard Falivena.

Visitation guidelines

Approved visits will take place between 4-7 p.m.

Eligible patients can identify one individual age 18 or older as the only approved visitor for the day.

The designated visitor must make visiting arrangements by calling 518-587-3222 and asking to be connected to the patient’s care unit.

A care unit staff member will confirm the visit with the patient and the patient’s care team.

Visitors must comply with the visitor responsibilities outlined on S a r a t o g a H o s p i t a l ‘ s w e b s i t e .

As always, compassionate exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Separate guidelines will be enforced for the following areas:

Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center

Mental Health Unit

Mother-Baby Unit

Pre- and post-procedure units

Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center

LATEST STORIES