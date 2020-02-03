Saratoga Hospital appoints new executive director

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Hospital has announced Mary Solomons as their new executive director.

A news release from the hospital, which serves patients throughout Saratoga County and is currently expanding into the Glens Falls area, described Solomons as responsible for development work and fundraising efforts for the hospital.

“Mary is a seasoned development professional with decades of proven donor relations experience right here in Saratoga Springs,” said Saratoga Hospital President and CEO Angelo Calbone. “Her intrinsic knowledge of our community and expertise in stewardship and events will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our foundation and strengthen our community engagement efforts.”

Solomons, a Saratoga Springs resident, most recently worked at the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences as the college’s executive director of development. She also has history in the Saratoga area at Skidmore College, where she worked in donor relations and fundraising capacities.