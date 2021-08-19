Saratoga Hospital announces free NARCAN training locations in Saratoga

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Hospital announced that on August 31, locations throughout Saratoga County will host free NARCAN trainings.
Masks must be worn at all times, no matter your vaccination status. Trainings will be brief, and all participants will leave with a complimentary NARCAN kit.
