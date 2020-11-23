Saratoga holiday streetwalk reimagined as ‘Victorian Streetscapes’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local communities are coming up with ingenuitive ways to engage and spread joy to people through reimagined holiday traditions. It was recently announced the Troy Victorian Stroll would be celebrated during a month-long event, Saratoga Springs announced a similar change to its Victorian Streetwalk on Monday.

Instead of its annual streetwalk, the Saratoga Springs Downtown Business Association (DBA) is partnering with Discover Saratoga to present Victorian Streetscapes. The event will officially start with a tree lighting streamed on Facebook Live. Mayor Meg Kelly will be “lighting up the tree” on Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m.

“With all of the uncertainty around us, our goal was to turn downtown Saratoga Springs into a festive respite to shop and dine safely,” said President of Discover Saratoga, Darryl Leggieri. “We hope that this will give one more reason for folks to come downtown throughout the season to take in the holiday atmosphere and of course, shop local!”

Victorian Streetscapes will feature a 19-foot white spruce tree in front of Putnam Market lit up by professionals and 60 other six-foot lit-up trees throughout downtown Saratoga. The white spruce was donated by the Charlton School and the six-foot trees were donated by Elms Farm.

“The DBA is excited to collaborate with our partners to add the festive element for all to enjoy during this holiday season. It has been a challenging year for our local businesses, but the outpouring of support from the community has been remarkable. This extra holiday cheer is a thank you for that support and serves as a reminder that Downtown Saratoga Springs, is, in fact, a destination worth visiting,” said President of the Saratoga Springs DBA, Deann Devitt.

Santa Claus won’t be at his cottage next to the 19-foot spruce but children are encouraged to drop off letters for him. Santa will also be making six appearances in different neighborhoods. Information on when Santa is coming to town will be available on the Saratoga Springs DBA website.

For more information about Saratoga’s Victorian Streetscapes call 518-587-8635.