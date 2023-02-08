SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Senator Jim Tedisco honored the Saratoga Springs High School Girls Varsity Cross Country Team at the NYS Captial on February 8. The team is repeating National Champions as well as New York State Champions.

The cross-country team captured their second consecutive Nike Cross County National Championship on Oregon in December 2022. The Blue Streaks also secured the New York State Federation Championship in Wappingers Falls, on November 19, after winning the New York State Class A Championship on November 12.

Senator Tedisco recognized the athletic talent by authoring and passing a resolution in the state Senate honoring the team’s wonderful national honor and presented each team member with a copy of the resolution. Senator Jim Tedisco states, “The Saratoga Springs Girls Varsity Cross Country Team are some amazing student-athletes who have excelled together as a team to win an incredible achievement – a national championship. They are among the pride and joy of the 44th Senate District.”