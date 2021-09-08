Saratoga free community COVID vaccine clinics

FILE – In this May 4, 2020 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, receives an injection. The first of four experimental COVID-19 vaccines being tested by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech showed encouraging results in very early testing of 45 people, the companies said Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services (SCPHS) will provide the following free community clinic COVID vaccine locations. third-dose clinics are available to severely immunocompromised individuals.

On Wednesday, September 8, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Sysco, at 1 Liebich Lane, Halfmoon.

On Thursday, September 9, two clinics:

Moderna second and third-dose vaccine clinic 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Stewarts, 2532 NY-9, Greenfield Center

On Friday, September 10, the Pfizer second and third-dose vaccine clinic 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa

On Saturday, September 11, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Healthy Living Market at the Wilton Mall, 3065 NY-50, Saratoga Springs

The vaccines are free. No proof of insurance is required. Pre-registration is required only for third-dose clinics. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information about COVID vaccines administered by SCPHS, please call (518) 584-7460 Extension 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage.