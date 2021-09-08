Saratoga free community COVID vaccine clinics

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga County Public Health Services (SCPHS) will provide the following free community clinic COVID vaccine locations. third-dose clinics are available to severely immunocompromised individuals.
On Wednesday, September 8, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Sysco, at 1 Liebich Lane, Halfmoon.
On Thursday, September 9, two clinics:
- Moderna second and third-dose vaccine clinic 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa.
- Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Stewarts, 2532 NY-9, Greenfield Center
On Friday, September 10, the Pfizer second and third-dose vaccine clinic 9:30 a.m to 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Saratoga County Public Safety Building, 6012 County Farm Rd, Ballston Spa
On Saturday, September 11, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Healthy Living Market at the Wilton Mall, 3065 NY-50, Saratoga Springs
The vaccines are free. No proof of insurance is required. Pre-registration is required only for third-dose clinics. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information about COVID vaccines administered by SCPHS, please call (518) 584-7460 Extension 8327 or visit the Public Health’s COVID-19 webpage.
