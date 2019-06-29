Saratoga crash leaves one man in critical condition

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office confirms that one man is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center due to a crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s confirm that Friday afternoon a rollover crash was reported on Route 9N near Alpine Meadows Road in the Town of Greenfield.

The driver, who has not been identified, was seriously injured in the crash and air lifted to Albany Medical Center.

Officials say that no one else was in the car at the time and there were no other injuries reported.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the crash.