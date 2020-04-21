Saratoga County’s daily coronavirus update for 4/20

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services announced that three people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases since the outbreak began to 272.



Of those, 13 are currently hospitalized.

In the vein of Rensselaer and Albany Counties, Saratoga County health officials will be hosting a Facebook Live event from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They will field COVID-19-related questions from residents. The event will be hosted on the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page, and will feature:

Jennifer McCloskey, Director of Employment and Training

Dr. Michael Prezioso, Commissioner of Mental Health and Addictive Services

Tina Potter, Commissioner of Social Services

Community members can submit questions in advance at the Facebook page above.

