ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital District YMCA announced it will be reopening its locations in Troy and Schenectady on Sunday, May 1 following an extended hiatus due to the pandemic. According to the YMCA, all Capital District Y’s will now be open on Sundays, following a seven-day week schedule.

Officials said May 1 also marks the day all Capital District YMCA locations will once again resume a seven-day-a-week operation to provide members with convenient access to its programs and facilities. Now that the pandemic has eased, they said the Y is welcoming back members to take full advantage of a myriad of recreational and fitness resources.

In addition to the gymnasiums, workout rooms, basketball courts, fitness classes, and group exercise, members also have access to pools and saunas at certain locations. The YMCA provides financial assistance to members of the community who cannot afford the Y’s initial registration and monthly membership fees.

YMCA’s new hours of operation by location include:

Troy – 2500 21st Street

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until noon

Schenectady – 433 State Street

Monday – Friday, 12 noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until noon

East Greenbush – 20 Community Way

Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon

Bethlehem – 900 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY

Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon

Green County – 35 Route 81 Hope Plaza, W. Coxsackie, NY

Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon

Southern Saratoga – 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park, NY

Monday – Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon

Glenville – 127 Droms Road

Monday – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon

Guilderland – 250 Winding Brook Drive