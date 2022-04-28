ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital District YMCA announced it will be reopening its locations in Troy and Schenectady on Sunday, May 1 following an extended hiatus due to the pandemic. According to the YMCA, all Capital District Y’s will now be open on Sundays, following a seven-day week schedule.
Officials said May 1 also marks the day all Capital District YMCA locations will once again resume a seven-day-a-week operation to provide members with convenient access to its programs and facilities. Now that the pandemic has eased, they said the Y is welcoming back members to take full advantage of a myriad of recreational and fitness resources.
In addition to the gymnasiums, workout rooms, basketball courts, fitness classes, and group exercise, members also have access to pools and saunas at certain locations. The YMCA provides financial assistance to members of the community who cannot afford the Y’s initial registration and monthly membership fees.
YMCA’s new hours of operation by location include:
Troy – 2500 21st Street
- Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until noon
Schenectady – 433 State Street
- Monday – Friday, 12 noon to 9 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday, 8:00 a.m. until noon
East Greenbush – 20 Community Way
- Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon
Bethlehem – 900 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY
- Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon
Green County – 35 Route 81 Hope Plaza, W. Coxsackie, NY
- Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon
Southern Saratoga – 1 Wall Street, Clifton Park, NY
- Monday – Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon
Glenville – 127 Droms Road
- Monday – Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon
Guilderland – 250 Winding Brook Drive
- Monday – Thursday, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, 8 a.m. until noon