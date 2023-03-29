A leaf bag that stands up on its own frees your hands to more easily pour or shovel in yard waste.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Curbside yard waste pick-up will be available for Clifton Park residents beginning on April 3. The service will be available through the end of November, weather permitting.

“The Town has offered this valuable service to Clifton Park residents for many years, said Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. This year the Town is partnering with Twin Bridges Waste and Recycling to ensure yard waste is removed, processed, and recycled timely and professionally”.

Twin Bridges will collect leaves, grass clippings, tree and shrub trimmings, and other brushes packaged in brown paper yard waste bags only. Small, bunded brush less than four feet long and three feet in diameter will be collected. Bundles must be tied together to allow for easy pick-up and disposal.

Yard waste will not be collected from garbage cans or other containers. Twin Bridges will not collect animal waste, garden debris, tree or shrub roots, tree stumps or logs, waste products, pressure-treated wood, railroad ties, building debris, plastic, metal, or other foreign materials.

Residents are encouraged to have yard waste ready for pickup by Sunday evening. Do not cover the bags with tarps as they must be visible on the curb.