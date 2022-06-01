BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The World’s Biggest Bounce House is making a stop in Ballston Spa in August. Big Bounce America and its bounce houses are set to be at Ellms Family Farm on August 26, 27, and 28.

The World’s Biggest Bounce House is just over 13,000 square feet and is 32 feet tall. The bounce house includes basketball hoops, climbing towers, a giant slide, a ball-pit, oversized couches, and a 20 feet tall multi-colored rabbit. Big Bounce America said a DJ will also be at the center of the bounce house to provide music for your jumping experience.

World’s Biggest Bounce House (Big Bounce America)

In addition to the World’s Biggest Bounce House, three other bounce houses will be at the event. The Giant allows attendees to race their family and friends and jump through obstacles on a 900 feet course. AirSPACE is space-themed and features a five-lane slide. Sport Slam features dodgeball, basketball, soccer, and other challenges for you to compete against family and friends.

The Giant (Big Bounce America)

Sport Slam (Big Bounce America)

airSPACE (Big Bounce America)

According to the Big Bounce America website, there are four different sessions for the bounce houses. The toddler session is for those 3 years old and younger, plus parents. The junior session is for those 7 years old and younger, plus parents. The bigger kids session is for those 15 years old and younger, plus parents. The adult-only session is for those over 16 years old.

Tickets aren’t required if you only want to spectate and enter the event grounds. Outside of the bounce houses will be seating, shaded areas, and food and drink vendors.

You can buy tickets on the Big Bounce America website. The ticket gives you 3 hours of bounce time, with a dedicated time slot for the World’s Biggest Bounce House and unlimited access to The Giant, Sport Slam and airSPACE.