SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A world-renowned blues band will be performing live at Caffe Lena on Saturday, January 14. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the concert runs from 8 to 10 p.m.

Since the group formed in 1967, they have released 19 albums and performed in 22 countries around the world. Roomful of Blues has earned five Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards.

Click here to purchase tickets. Roomful of Blues will also be performing in Glen Cove on February 3, and New York City on May 13.