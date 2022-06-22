SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In May 2021, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation bought the 1851 Alexander A. Patterson House at 65 Phila Street. The building has ties to the city’s early development, spring waters, and the Jewish community.

Photos provided by Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation.

The Foundation announced Wednesday that on June 16, ERSI, based out of Syracuse, started interior demolition, which includes removal of all plaster and lathe, and will begin environmental abatement in the coming weeks. Before starting the demolition, Bonacio Construction carefully removed all of the historic window sashes that will be stored until they can be restored.

“ERSI is thankful for our involvement with the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation’s transformation of 65 Phila Street. One of the last blighted homes on the street, this rehabilitation marks progress towards a more sustainable neighborhood,” said Chad Parks, Vice President of ERSI.

The Foundation’s “Revive 65” Committee has evaluated the existing conditions of the building, including an environmental assessment and window survey, and has completed architectural drawings, existing and proposed. In March, the City of Saratoga Springs Design Review Commission approved the Foundation’s historic review application. The building permit to start working at the site was approved at the end of April. In addition to abatement, the Foundation will make structural repairs and complete an exterior restoration, prior to selling the property to someone who will complete the interior rehabilitation and be a good steward for years to come.

“We are thrilled to phinally start this first step in this rehabilitation of 65 Phila Street. Thank you to all of our friends who have contributed thus far,” said Executive Director Samantha Bosshart.

Want to support the Foundation’s efforts to “Revive 65?” Make a donation or become a member online, or call (518) 587-5030 for more information.