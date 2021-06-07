Work begins on West Side Playground sidewalk replacement

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Department of Public Works Commissioner Anthony “Skip” Scirocco announced that work began on the West Side Playground Sidewalk Replacement Project. The project will replace 2,166 square feet of broken, cracked, and lifted sidewalks along the perimeter of the playground and splash pad area of the park.

Saratoga Springs City School District is providing $31,100 in funding as part of a yearly agreement between the two entities. This funding will cover the cost of materials and DPW labor to complete the work.

“This is a great project to provide a much needed improvement at the West Side Playground so that kids and families have better-quality access to the playground and splash pad,” said Commissioner Scirocco. “I’m glad the school district supported this capital project DPW proposed because the playground gets a tremendous amount of use throughout the year and this work was needed.”

Although it is dependent on weather and concrete availability, the project is anticipated to take approximately six weeks. Residents can contact DPW dispatch at (518) 584-3356 with any questions.