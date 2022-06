Patti Jarvis was reported missing out of the city of Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (SSPD)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Patti Jarvis was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Jarvis was last seen walking on Myrtle Street toward Division Street. She is wearing a black baseball cap with the word NIKE, glasses, a black T-shirt, jeans and flip flops.

Police said she may appear confused. If you see her, you’re asked to contact police at (518) 584-1800.