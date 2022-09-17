BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has died after being found unresponsive in Ballston Lake. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Susan Duglin, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police received a call from a Zani Lane resident. He reported that he had found his wife unresponsive in the waters of Ballston Lake.

The investigation is ongoing. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, Ballston Lake EMS, Ballston Lake Fire, and Community EMS.