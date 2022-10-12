Looking for happy hour specials? You won’t find them in these states. (Getty)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Witch Walk and Dance will take place in downtown Saratoga Springs on Saturday, October 22. Registration and wristband pickup will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Soundbar. Interested attendees can pre-register online at the event’s Eventbrite website page.

The Witch Walk started as a pub crawl in 2005 but has since evolved. Dancing, ambiance, and the goal to raise money for several animal rescue organizations have since come into the fold. The Witch Dance started in 2016 due to a German witch dance group, Wolfshager Hexenbrut, and the Happy Haggs Dance Troupe from Western New York.

Eventgoers are encouraged to wear their most imaginative “witchy attire” with hats, brooms, and costumes. Bars included in the open pub crawl include:

The Soundbar

The Misfit

Caroline Street Pub

Spa City Tap and Barrell

Saratoga City Tavern

The Icehouse

They will be offering Tito’s vodka drink and other drink specials for those with wristbands. There will also be a “Witches Ball” at The Soundbar from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.