SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To ring in the new year, the Department of Aging and Youth Services is offering Winterfest meals throughout Saratoga County. The meals feature a hot cocoa bar with fixings, Belgian waffles with toppings, and sausage prepared by Mazzone Hospitality.

Saratoga County seniors ages 60 and older are encouraged to attend at their local location. Reservations are required. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance by noon.

Winterfest meals will be offered at the following locations:

January 2nd – Halfmoon Senior Center (518) 371-3892

January 4th – Mechanicville Senior Center (518) 664-9884 ext 317

January 9th – Milton Community Center (518) 288-3952

January 11th – Clifton Park Senior Community Center (518) 383-1343

January 16th – Moreau Community Center (518) 792-6007

January 18th – Corinth Senior Center (518) 654-2040

January 23rd – Galway Town Hall (518) 921-8799

January 25th – Saratoga Senior Center (518) 884-4100

The Department of Aging and Youth Services also offers home-delivered meals to homebound seniors. The hot meals are delivered by volunteers around lunchtime on weekdays. For more information, contact (518) 884-4100.