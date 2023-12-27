SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To ring in the new year, the Department of Aging and Youth Services is offering Winterfest meals throughout Saratoga County. The meals feature a hot cocoa bar with fixings, Belgian waffles with toppings, and sausage prepared by Mazzone Hospitality.
Saratoga County seniors ages 60 and older are encouraged to attend at their local location. Reservations are required. Reservations must be made at least one day in advance by noon.
Winterfest meals will be offered at the following locations:
- January 2nd – Halfmoon Senior Center (518) 371-3892
- January 4th – Mechanicville Senior Center (518) 664-9884 ext 317
- January 9th – Milton Community Center (518) 288-3952
- January 11th – Clifton Park Senior Community Center (518) 383-1343
- January 16th – Moreau Community Center (518) 792-6007
- January 18th – Corinth Senior Center (518) 654-2040
- January 23rd – Galway Town Hall (518) 921-8799
- January 25th – Saratoga Senior Center (518) 884-4100
The Department of Aging and Youth Services also offers home-delivered meals to homebound seniors. The hot meals are delivered by volunteers around lunchtime on weekdays. For more information, contact (518) 884-4100.