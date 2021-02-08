Winners announced for Saratoga Chowder Tour

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Saratoga announced the winners of 2021’s Saratoga Chowder Tour—which replaced the traditional Chowder Fest due to the pandemic—on Saturday. The Chowder Tour was from January 30 through February 6, where patrons voted online for their favorite cup or bowl of the regional favorite out of 37 participating restaurants.

“Chowder Tour has been a thorough success,” said Thirsty Owl Bistro General Manager Josh Cupp. “The idea to spread it out over a week was genius, and it accomplished two huge goals: keeping everyone spaced out and safe, while injecting the shot in the arm all of the restaurants desperately needed right now.”

Chowder Tour winners were chosen in four categories, and will be presented this week:

Discover Saratoga said that over 22,000 eight-ounce bowls of chowder were served over the course of the week. That’s about 5.5 tons, or an average of 300 pounds of chowder per participating vendor.

“All of our participating restaurants did an outstanding job of making great chowder and serving it safely,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri, who also thanks patrons. “It mattered that you came out and supported our small businesses during a tough time.”