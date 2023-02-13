CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An annual staple of Clifton Park Winterfest is the event’s “Taste of Clifton Park” Contest. This year, it was held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown.

“The winner of Winterfest 2023 ‘Taste of Clifton Park’ is Power’s Inn & Pub,” a town spokesperson exclaimed on social media. “Congratulations on having the best Chicken and Roasted Corn Chowder!”

Power’s Inn & Pub, which was originally built in 1786, is a historic building complete with eight unique rooms serving up American classics—from craft beer to fried mozzarella. The restaurant is open from noon to 9 p.m., every day but Monday.

Coming in a close second to the Meyer Road pub was The Flats Restaurant and Tavern, with Ravenswood Pub in third. “Thank you to all our wonderful restaurants for helping us with this amazing event,” the spokesperson continued. “We couldn’t have done this without you!”