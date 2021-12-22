Win a 2021 Porsche Taycan at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Feeling lucky? The Saratoga Automobile Museum is raising funds for their exhibits and educational programming by hosting a sweepstakes to win a 2021 Porsche Taycan.

For just twenty dollars, you can buy a ticket and be entered for the chance to drive away with the fully electric sports car. The sweepstakes runs until December 30.

“The response has been phenomenal we’ve had people from all over the country buy tickets,” said Dustin Lanterman, the communications director and facilities manager at the Saratoga Automobile Museum.

Funds from the Porsche sweepstakes will going towards restarting hands-on educational activities sidelined during the pandemic, in addition to the restoration of cars.

The sweepstakes is the perfect tie-in with their current exhibit called RennSport: The Complete Collection, a collection of every generation of the Porsche 911 RS starting from 1973 all the way to 2019. The complete set of Porsche RS cars showcases the automakers decades long pursuit of perfecting their iconic 911.

You can enter for the sweepstakes on their website or by scanning the QR Code on the Porsche 911 RS located in front of the Saratoga Automobile Museum.