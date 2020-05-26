Wilton’s Grant Cottage to be featured in History Channel series

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lights, camera, action! Grant Cottage in Wilton is being featured in HISTORY’s new docuseries called ‘Grant.’

Grant Cottage was the final home of the Ulysses S. Grant, where he finished his memoir before passing away.

HISTORY’s six-hour miniseries, “Grant,” executive produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Ron Chernow and Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Leonardo DiCaprio, premiered on Memorial Day and will run three consecutive nights.

‘Grant’: History Miniseries’ Memorial Day Premiere Draws 3 Million Total Viewers https://t.co/kjhZMczjcK via @Deadline — HISTORY (@HISTORY) May 26, 2020

“Ulysses S. Grant is one of our most brilliant, yet misunderstood presidents and HISTORY is committed to telling the compelling stories, like his, of those who have shaped our great nation,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager for HISTORY Eli Lehrer. “This is an important part of American history that deserves to be told and we look forward to delivering our latest premium core history documentary series to our audience.”

Ben Kemp, operations manager for the historic site, was interviewed by the network for the series. Kemp focused on Grant as a family man, a side of the the Civil War icon he says is often overlooked.

Grant Cottage is currently closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

