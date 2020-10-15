Wilton Wildlife’s fall fundraiser migrates online

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park’s fall fundraiser, “Wild About Blue,” is headed online Thursday evening. It kicks off a weekend of events, as they decided to merge the fundraiser with their “Blues for the Karner Blues” and “Bluegrass for the Karner Blues” concerts with the help of Caffe Lena.

To help raise funds for the preserve, they’re running an online auction all weekend. You can participate by bidding on items or donating directly to support education, conservation, and outdoor recreation at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park.

In light of new pandemic limits, Wilton Wildlife’s streaming weekend starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a “Blues for the Karner Blues” set from the Resonators. Audiences can tune in to the Facebook and YouTube for Wilton Wildlife and Caffe Lena.

Music will be sprinkled with short videos about the Saratoga Sandplains habitat and its notorious resident, the endangered Karner blue butterfly. Traditionally, the Wild About Blue features the presentation of the Metamorphosis Award, which goes to someone who makes positive and dramatic changes in the community. This year, they’re honoring the butterfly rather than a person.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, the Preserve & Park’s Facebook and YouTube channels will be full of video offerings. The weekend ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday, with a free “Bluegrass for the Karner Blues” set from the Schroon River String Band. Their set will also be simulcast by Caffe Lena.

Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park is an ecological nonprofit focused on conservation and education. “Blues for the Karner Blues” and “Bluegrass for the Karner Blues” are funded by Saratoga Arts, by way of a Community Arts Grant from the New York State Council on the Arts.

