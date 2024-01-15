WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is receiving a $188,000 grant through the 2023 Consolidated Funding Application cycle from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

“The Larry Gordon Outdoor Education Center will allow the Town of Wilton and Wilton Wildlife to better meet the needs of the park’s users,” said John Lant, Supervisor for the Town of Wilton. “Park visitors will be able to come to a central location to gather information or maps and learn about upcoming events and programs.”

The funds will be used for the campus-wide development of the Larry Gordon Outdoor Education Center, including renovations of several existing buildings at Camp Saratoga. The former Health Lodge will be transformed into a Welcome Cabin with information, maps, and hand-outs.

During the winter, the building will be used for visitors to rent snowshoes and cross-country skis. A later phase involves renovating the Winter Lodge into a Nature Center and improving the Dining Hall to provide space for classes, gatherings, and public programming.