WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park will be hosting a winter solstice walk on Sunday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. The walk will take place at Camp Saratoga on Scout Road and participants will learn about how celestial movements impact the natural world.

Registration is required as space is limited. If there is snow on the ground, the walk will take place on snowshoes and participants will be able to rent snowshoes for $3.00. The walk will cover about one mile on a trail through forest and meadow. For more information about the event, contact the Preserve & Park office at (518) 450-0321 or at info@wiltonpreserve.org.