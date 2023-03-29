The Wilton Wildlife Park and Preserve is offering a week full of educational programs during April Break.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is offering a week of free events for all ages in conjunction with April Break. The 25 miles of trails owned by the Department of Environmental Conservation, Saratoga County, and the Town of Wilton will be open to the public.

The Historic Cornell Fire Tower will also be open on April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is:

Nature on the Move – Monday, April 10, 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A fast-paced walk that happens every other week throughout the year. For this special occasion, the group will climb the Fire Tower and learn about its history.



Spring Discovery Walk – Tuesday, April 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Walk through the meadows, forests, and wetlands of Camp Saratoga with an environmental educator, and learn about the changes of spring.



Bog Meadow Brook Walks, Thursday, April 13, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Learn about the sights and sounds of Bog Meadow Brook. See the ecosystem develop as the seasons change during this weekly walk series.



Woodcock Walk, Thursday, April 13, 7 to 8 p.m. Learn about the woodcock and take a guided walk at dusk. Watch for mating displays and listen to their calls.



Tree ID at Congress Park, Friday, April 14, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn to identify local trees based on their bark, buds, and the differences between coniferous and deciduous trees. The program is run through the Saratoga Springs Public Library. To register, call the library at (518) 584-7860 ext. 303.



Woodcock Campfire Chat, Friday, April 14, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Gather around a campfire and learn about the woodcock, how the animals are threatened, and what can be done to help their conservation. Enjoy cocoa, s’mores, and cookies!



Registration for all programs is required. To register, click here to access the online registration form. For more information, contact the Preserve & Park office at (518) 450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.