WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested three alleged drug users on Thursday, after a surveillance operation in Wilton. Officials say Tracy P. Whipple, Corey A. Saxton, and Jamie R. Brewer, will all face drug charges after the stakeout.

Whipple is accused of possessing a quantity of methamphetamine, which police say she was going to try and sell. Brewer allegedly had a quantity of crack cocaine on him. Saxton, an active parolee, is accused of running from arresting members of the Narcotics Unit and leading them on a foot chase. An investigator was injured while taking Saxton into custody, police said.

Whipple, 40, of Saratoga Springs, was arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Sloat, in the Town of Malta Court. She was released on her own recognizance, pending further action on this matter. Whipple is scheduled to appear in the Town of Halfmoon, Town of Wilton, and Town of Malta Courts, on later dates.

Saxton, 36, of Greenwich, was arraigned in front of Judge Sloat in the Town of Malta Court, where he was sent to the Saratoga County Jail with no bail. His next court date has not yet been announced.

Brewer, 26, of Stillwater, was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in the Town of Malta Court on a later date.

Charges for Whipple:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Charges for Saxton:

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration (Misdemeanor)

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (Misdemeanor)

Second-degree assault with intent to cause injury to an officer (Felony)

Charges for Brewer:

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Misdemeanor)

All photos provided by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.