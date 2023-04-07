WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Rivera, 35, of Wilton on Thursday. They say he committed a break-in at Louden Oaks Mobile Home Park.

According to police, Rivera violated an order of protection by forcing his way into someone’s home and damaging items there. They claim that the victim and Rivera know each other.

Police claim that they arrived on the scene around midnight, early Thursday. The burglary was initially reported when it was in-progress, though police said Rivera was arrested later in the day.

Before Wilton Town Court Judge David Towne, Rivera was arraigned on several felony charges:

Second-degree burglary

First-degree criminal contempt

Third-degree criminal mischief

The Sheriff’s Office also included a second-degree harassment violation. Rivera was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional.