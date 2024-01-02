WILTON MALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The movie theater in the Wilton Mall, which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to reopen. Scene One Entertainment, formerly known as Bow Tie Management, is reopening the theater.

“We’re thrilled to add the Wilton Mall Cinemas back ‘to the family.’ It first opened on my birthday in 2013, so this one holds a special meaning for me,” said Joe Masher, owner and CEO of Scene One Entertainment. “The theater is in fantastic shape and the mall has maintained it beautifully since its pandemic closure.”

The movie theater opened in October 2013 by Bow Tie Cinemas before closing in 2020. The Wilton Mall Cinemas will have eight screens, Dolby Digital surround sound, leather rocking chairs, concessions, and a private party room.

“Scene One Cinemas fulfills one of the most-requested uses from guests and brings the former theater space in the Food Court back to life,” said Wilton Mall General Manager Mike Shaffer. “It’s just one more element in our ongoing, thoughtful redevelopment that makes Wilton Mall a great place for people to live, work and play.”

Scene One Entertainment also operates Scene One Movieland (formerly Movieland 6) in Schenectady and owns Huck Finn’s Playland in Albany. The Wilton Mall Cinemas are expected to open in February.