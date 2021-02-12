Wilton attorney charged in $1M+ larceny case

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are reporting the arrest of Ellen Z. Zwijacz, 42, of Wilton for allegedly stealing over a million dollars from a client.

New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit arrested Zwijacz after a joint investigation with the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. They say they determined that Zwijacz, an attorney, stole about $1.4 million from a client who hired her to assist with legal matters.

Zwijacz’s charges include:

First-degree grand larceny

First-degree scheme to defraud

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

All told, these felony charges could carry as much as 43 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines. Zwijacz was arraigned on Friday and is scheduled to reappear in court on March 23.

If you have any information about Zwijacz or this case, contact the Financial Crimes Unit by calling (518) 786-2192 or emailing.