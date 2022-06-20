SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Starbucks located at 351 Broadway in Saratoga Springs has been closed since 2021. Being the only standalone Starbucks in Saratoga Springs, some wonder if, or when, the location will be reopening.

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, the store is not permanently closed and will be reopening in the near future. The location is currently closed for store improvements.

The spokesperson said this temporary closure is part of Starbucks’ standard course of business to best meet the needs of customers. Starbucks did not give an estimated time of reopening.

In the meantime, here are a few options if you’re looking for a Starbucks near Saratoga Springs.