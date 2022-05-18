SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park will host a Wildlife Festival at Historic Camp Saratoga. Activities will take place throughout Camp Saratoga to encourage people to explore the trail system since the Wildlife Festival is a registered National Trails Day event.

The event will feature Karner blue butterfly walks, live animal programs, nature crafts, pond exploration, and hands-on fun. The Park will be in its full beauty as the first brood of the Karner blue butterflies and the blooming of the wild blue lupine will be at their peak.

Scheduled activities include:

An award ceremony for the winners of the Earth Day Essay Contest at 11 a.m.

A lupine and Karner blue butterfly information pavilion and hourly walks beginning at 11:15 a.m.

Live animal programs at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. highlighting native raptors presented by the Trish Marki of Silent Wings.

A performance by the acclaimed Arm of the Sea Theater of their show, Dirt: The Secret Life of Soil at 2:00 p.m.

New to the event this year, food vendors with the Say Cheeze 518 Food Truck, Green Fork, and 9 Miles East will be present. Additionally, there will be Stewart’s Ice Cream for sale as well as a bake sale of homemade goods. Activities such as crafting, dip netting at the pond, Search and Rescue Dog demonstrations, and live animal viewings will be ongoing throughout the entirety of the event.

The Festival will take place regardless of any weather conditions with activities moving under the cover of Camp Saratoga’s many Pavilions, the dining hall, and the Winter Lodge. All activities are offered free to the public but a parking pass is required to park for the event.