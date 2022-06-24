SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Congress Park has been a staple in Saratoga Springs for many years. The event hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are left wondering why the event is not returning this year.

The Fourth of July celebration is put on by the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. The event usually has a band performance and then the fireworks display at dark.

According to Todd Shimkus, President of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the organization ran out of time to raise the money and get the permits for the event. He said the timing of the COVID surge in February and March was bad, and they just ran out of time.

Beyond not just raising enough money, Shimkus said many fireworks companies and bands need at least six months in advance for booking. February is only five months before July.

Shimkus doesn’t know if the fireworks will be back for 2023, saying that the Chamber currently has no plans past October 2022. However, they are in talks to bring back First Night Saratoga in some capacity for New Year’s Eve this year, with an announcement planned for after Labor Day.

Although there will be no fireworks in Congress Park in 2022, the 16th Annual Firecracker 4 Road Race is still on. The race takes place July 4 at 9 a.m. and starts at the Saratoga Springs City Center.