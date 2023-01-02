MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 31 at around 3:00 a.m., New York State Police arrested a Whitehall woman during a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle on Butler Road for vehicle and traffic law violations.

They discovered that the driver, Shannon A. Welch, 38, had an active warrant. It was discovered that Welch was in possession of felony-weight narcotics and a digital scale. Welch faces two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, failing to respond to an appearance ticket, and other vehicle and traffic law violations.