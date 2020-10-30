‘Whispering Bones’ ghost stories to benefit the Regional Food Bank

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caffe Lena is livestreaming its 10th-annual Whispering Bones event on Halloween from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. All proceeds from the evening of ghosts stories benefits the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Actors will assume festive roles to present the creepy and chilling tales, including “The Yellow Wallpaper.”

Check out Caffe Lena’s YouTube channel on Saturday evening for the collection of classic legends, whispered folktales, and new spooky stories.

