SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When visiting downtown Saratoga Springs, you might be looking for a place to park. The city offers many free parking options, including parking garages, public parking lots, and street parking.

Parking garages

Downtown Saratoga Springs has four parking garages and there is only one you need to pay for. Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage is located between Maple and High Rock Avenues. It has parking for over 620 vehicles and features a pedestrian bridge on Level 3 over Maple Avenue that leads directly into the City Center. The first hour of parking is free, with each additional hour being $1, up to a per day maximum of $15.

The free parking garage on Woodlawn Avenue has four levels for parking. The outside lot, ground level, and ramp have three-hour parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Levels 2 and 3 have 24-hour parking. More parking is available on the roof.

The free parking garage on Walton Street has no time limit on the top floor, however, the lot is closed every day from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. for maintenance. The ground level has a three-hour time limit south of the entrance from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there is a 24-hour time limit north of the entrance,

The Putnam Street Garage has free three-hour parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the upper level has 24-hour parking except for a few spaces which are three-hour parking. There is no parking in the garage from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., November 1 to April 1.

Parking lots

Downtown Saratoga Springs has about five public parking lots. The lot at Congress Park Centre has paid parking. The Broadway, Spring Street, and Henry Street lots are free. You can also park in the Saratoga Springs Public Library lot, but it is two-hour parking.

Street parking

There is parking located along Broadway and most side streets in downtown Saratoga Springs. The parking is free, but may be subject to time limits. Make sure to follow all signs when parking downtown.