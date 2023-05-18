WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the third year, “Puff Puff Putt” is returning to Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, but with some changes and new additions. The event gives adults 21 years and older a place to smoke marijuana and play mini-golf.

“We do not sell or supply anything,” said Brumley. “It’s ‘BYOP’, Bring Your Own Pot. All we do is allow people to smoke it here.” Attendees are also ID’d at the door.

In previous years, “Puff Puff Putt” was held on Tuesdays and sometimes Fridays. Now, Brumley is holding the event every Monday and Tuesday, with the first event scheduled for Tuesday, May 23. Because of Memorial Day, the first Monday event will be on June 5.

New this year, Brumley is offering “Bong Pong,” which is like beer pong except with garbage cans and volleyballs. Cornhole will also be available, along with wood-fired pizza, ice cream, smoking-themed milkshakes, soda and other munchies. Some “Puff Puff Putt” nights will have a DJ and some will have trivia with prizes and giveaways.

Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf, located at 556 Maple Avenue, officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 20. Brumley opened the course in 2019. He also owns Spring Street Deli in downtown Saratoga Springs.

“Puff Puff Putt” will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both Mondays and Tuesdays. If it rains, the event is canceled. You can stay up to date on the Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf Facebook page.