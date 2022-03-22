SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Saratoga Chowderfest, which could arguably be named a national holiday for Capital Region chowder lovers, has been scheduled to return to the streets of Saratoga on March 26. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and visitors will have the opportunity to sample four-ounce cups of chowder for two bucks a pop.

At the end of the day, taste testers (that’s you) can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories. New England Clam? Corn? If you’re a chowder enthusiast, this event is sure to have something for you.

Chowderfest also features live entertainment and family-friendly activities all day long at participating venues and restaurants. To vote for your favorite chowder online, you can use Discover Saratoga’s online voting form.

Of course, as is the case with all major events, Chowderfest will force some road closures and parking restrictions. Unless otherwise noted, street closures will begin at 10 a.m. and remain closed until sometime right around 5 p.m.

Street closures:

Caroline Street from Broadway to Henry Street

Phila Street from Putnam Street to Henry Street

Phila Street from Broadway to Putnam Street **Starting at 12 p.m.

Maple Avenue from Lake Avenue to Caroline Street

Putnam Street from Spring Street to Caroline Street **Access to the parking garage only will be allowed.

Henry Street from Lake Avenue to Caroline Street

Pavilion Row from Lake Avenue to Caroline Street

Parking Restrictions:

Caroline Street (Broadway to Henry Street)

Phila Street (Putnam Street to Henry Street)

Maple Avenue (Lake Avenure to Caroline Street)

Putnam Street (Spring Street to Caroline Street)

Henry Street (Lake Avenue to Caroline Street)

Pavilion Row (Lake Avenue to Caroline Street)

Broadway (Division Street to Druther’s Brewing Co) ** west side of street only

A tow zone will also be strictly enforced on Maple Avenue near the Old Bryan Inn. So, keep these restrictions in mind if you plan on sampling some chowder on March 26.

Looking for some Chowderfest merchandise? There are tee-shirts and beanies on sale at Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center, from March 15-26, or at the Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage (ground floor) on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tee-shirts cost $10 for most sizes, or $12 for an XXL, and beanies will set you back $7.