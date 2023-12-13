SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga New Year’s Fest is returning to the Spa City for its second year. Festivities are planned from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024.
Formerly called First Night Saratoga, the annual New Year’s Eve party got an overhaul in 2022. Saratoga New Year’s Fest is now over several days and has more venues and activities.
You can buy tickets on the event website. Here’s what you need to know for the 2023-2024 Saratoga New Year’s Fest.
Music lineup
Friday, December 29
- DJ Logic, 10 p.m. at Putnam Place
Saturday, December 30
- The Nth Power, 7 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall
- The Weight Band, 8 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall
Sunday, December 31
Afternoon
- Kids Music Show, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Caffe Lena
- TBA Band, 3 p.m. at the City Center “Jazz Room”
- Will Pedicone, 2:30 p.m. at Impressions of Saratoga
- Maurizzio & Kaos, 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Square Market
- Pete Pashoukas, 3 p.m. at Sixth Generation Strings
- Erin Powers, 3 p.m. at Overland on Broadway
Late Afternoon
- Swing Docs, 4 p.m. at the City Center “Jazz Room”
- Gibson Brothers, 4 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall
- Toss The Feathers, 4:45 p.m. at The Parting Glass Irish Pub
- Jeff Brisbin, 4:30 p.m. at The Holiday Inn
- Erin Powers, 4:30 p.m. at The Coat Room
New Year’s Eve
- Halfstep, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The City Center “Dead & Groove Room”
- Country Kickers Line Dancing, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The City Center “Country Room”
- Chris O’Leary with Tia Comedy Show, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.at The Inn at Saratoga
- Erin Powers, 5 p.m. at The Coat Room
- Kristian Montgomery, 5 p.m. at Tap & Barrel
- Shine On, 5 p.m. at Embassy Suites
- Family Tree, 5 p.m. at Ellsworth Jones Place (outside of the City Center)
- Tracy Bonham, 6:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall
- Triskele, 7 p.m. at The Parting Glass Irish Pub
- Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. at The City Center Main Hall
- Double Barrel, 7 p.m. at Nashville of Saratoga
- Ragged Company, 7 p.m. at Quarters
- Toubab Krewe, 7:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall
- Classic Rock Tent, 8 p.m. at The Ice House
- Patrick Wisdom Stewart, 8 p.m. at Baileys
- Organ Fairchild, 8:30 p.m. at The City Center “Dead/Groove Room”
- Ward Hayden & The Outliers, 8:30 p.m. at The City Center “Country Room”
- GA-20, 8:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall
- Maggie’s Clan, 8:30 p.m. at The Parting Glass Irish Pub
- Joan Osborne & Band, 9 p.m. at The City Center Main Hall
- Dogs in a Pile, 10 p.m. at Putnam Place
Dance classes
On December 31, Dance Fire Studio is offering free West Coast Swing and Country 2-Step dance classes at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can sign up on the Dance Fire Studio website.
Fireworks
Fireworks will be returning to the top of the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. The best place to view the fireworks is at Ellsworth Jones Place, where there will be live entertainment starting at 4:30 p.m.
The pre-fireworks concert and fireworks display are free and open to the general public, no ticket required. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to sit on.
First Day 5K
Saratoga New Year’s Fest concludes (until next New Year’s Eve) on January 1 with the Saratoga First Day 5K. Runners start on Broadway near the Saratoga Springs City Center at 10 a.m. and run the 3.1-mile loop. You can register for the race on the Saratoga New Year’s Fest website.
Parking
There are many different free and paid parking options in downtown Saratoga Springs, including parking garages, public parking lots, and street parking. You can check out where to park on the NEWS10 website.