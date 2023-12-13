SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga New Year’s Fest is returning to the Spa City for its second year. Festivities are planned from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

Formerly called First Night Saratoga, the annual New Year’s Eve party got an overhaul in 2022. Saratoga New Year’s Fest is now over several days and has more venues and activities.

You can buy tickets on the event website. Here’s what you need to know for the 2023-2024 Saratoga New Year’s Fest.

Music lineup

Friday, December 29

DJ Logic, 10 p.m. at Putnam Place

Saturday, December 30

The Nth Power, 7 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall

The Weight Band, 8 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall

Sunday, December 31

Afternoon

Kids Music Show, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Caffe Lena

TBA Band, 3 p.m. at the City Center “Jazz Room”

Will Pedicone, 2:30 p.m. at Impressions of Saratoga

Maurizzio & Kaos, 2:30 p.m. at Franklin Square Market

Pete Pashoukas, 3 p.m. at Sixth Generation Strings

Erin Powers, 3 p.m. at Overland on Broadway

Late Afternoon

Swing Docs, 4 p.m. at the City Center “Jazz Room”

Gibson Brothers, 4 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall

Toss The Feathers, 4:45 p.m. at The Parting Glass Irish Pub

Jeff Brisbin, 4:30 p.m. at The Holiday Inn

Erin Powers, 4:30 p.m. at The Coat Room

New Year’s Eve

Halfstep, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The City Center “Dead & Groove Room”

Country Kickers Line Dancing, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The City Center “Country Room”

Chris O’Leary with Tia Comedy Show, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.at The Inn at Saratoga

Erin Powers, 5 p.m. at The Coat Room

Kristian Montgomery, 5 p.m. at Tap & Barrel

Shine On, 5 p.m. at Embassy Suites

Family Tree, 5 p.m. at Ellsworth Jones Place (outside of the City Center)

Tracy Bonham, 6:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall

Triskele, 7 p.m. at The Parting Glass Irish Pub

Robert Randolph, 7 p.m. at The City Center Main Hall

Double Barrel, 7 p.m. at Nashville of Saratoga

Ragged Company, 7 p.m. at Quarters

Toubab Krewe, 7:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall

Classic Rock Tent, 8 p.m. at The Ice House

Patrick Wisdom Stewart, 8 p.m. at Baileys

Organ Fairchild, 8:30 p.m. at The City Center “Dead/Groove Room”

Ward Hayden & The Outliers, 8:30 p.m. at The City Center “Country Room”

GA-20, 8:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall

Maggie’s Clan, 8:30 p.m. at The Parting Glass Irish Pub

Joan Osborne & Band, 9 p.m. at The City Center Main Hall

Dogs in a Pile, 10 p.m. at Putnam Place

Dance classes

On December 31, Dance Fire Studio is offering free West Coast Swing and Country 2-Step dance classes at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. You can sign up on the Dance Fire Studio website.

Fireworks

Fireworks will be returning to the top of the Saratoga Springs City Center parking garage on New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. The best place to view the fireworks is at Ellsworth Jones Place, where there will be live entertainment starting at 4:30 p.m.

The pre-fireworks concert and fireworks display are free and open to the general public, no ticket required. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets to sit on.

First Day 5K

Saratoga New Year’s Fest concludes (until next New Year’s Eve) on January 1 with the Saratoga First Day 5K. Runners start on Broadway near the Saratoga Springs City Center at 10 a.m. and run the 3.1-mile loop. You can register for the race on the Saratoga New Year’s Fest website.

Parking

There are many different free and paid parking options in downtown Saratoga Springs, including parking garages, public parking lots, and street parking. You can check out where to park on the NEWS10 website.