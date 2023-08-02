GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Moreau Lake State Park has announced a slate of educational programs for all ages this upcoming weekend. Registration is required for the Saturday program.

On Friday, families are welcome to bring their toddlers to the weekly Wiggly Wanderers program. Participants will wander, roll over logs, and explore toads, worms, and leaves. Strollers are not recommended but baby wearing is welcome.

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. at the nature center. Families are encouraged to bring a change of clothes. The program costs $1 per toddler. No registration is required.

On Saturday, join an educator for a peaceful morning paddle around Moreau Lake. There are limited rentals available but participants can also bring their own kayaks. The program is for participants 18 and older. The cost is $5 per person or $15 including kayak rental. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance. To register, text 518-917-2174.

On Sunday, visit Moreau Lake State Park and learn about the Three Sisters’ method of growing corn, beans, and squash. The interplanting style was used for thousands of years by indigenous North Americans. The program runs from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the concession stand on the beach at the Three Sisters garden. Registration is not required and sign-ups are not necessary.