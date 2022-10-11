WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waterford Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of Past Captain and Lifetime Member Dennis Schoonmaker, who spent decades serving the rescue squad, Waterford Fire Department, and the community as a whole. Schoonmaker was known for dropping off wreaths and lights at Christmas time, making sure the Rescue Squad looked festive for the holidays.

“You will be missed Schoony,” the Rescue Squad posted on Facebook Monday. “Rest easy my friend, we’ve got it from here.”

Schoonmaker’s obituary and service information were not made public by his family. He was 64 years old.