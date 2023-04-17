WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Waterford Police are asking the public for assistance in looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Lillian Bonhotel has been missing since April 14, according to Waterford Police.

Bonhotel stands at about 5’4″ and weighs 100 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair with some pink in the front of her hair. She has brown eyes. Police say she was believed to be wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, gray leggings, pink Crocs, and possibly a black hoodie with a dark-colored backpack.

Image of Bonhotel via Waterford Police

Police say she was reportedly seen in areas of Colonie, Cohoes, and Waterford since she went missing. Police also say there have been reported sightings of her walking with a male teenager with bushy, blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Lillian’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Waterford Police at (518) 237-3341.