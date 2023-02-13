MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man will serve five years of probation after he caused a crash on the I-87 Northway in Malta last October. The wreck happened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, around 7:30 p.m.

After an investigation, troopers learned Joseph D. Michaud, 35, had caused the crash. He was arrested on a DWI charge and later registered a 0.15% blood-alcohol level.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash. The driver of the other car reported discomfort, police said, but refused medical treatment.

Michaud admitted to felony driving while intoxicated on Nov. 18. He was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Friday to five years probation, per the plea agreement.