ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday after he tried to pay for sex with a minor in April 2021. Bradley Boisen, 26, was charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child.

Boisen admitted that on Apr. 21, 2021, he arranged to pay an adult $60 to have sex with a 14-year-old child. He faces 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and five years to life of supervised release when he is sentenced on Mar. 21, 2023, in Syracuse before Senior United States District Judge Norman A. Mordue.

As a result of his conviction, Boisen will also be required to register as a sex offender. This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police and the Colonie Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Williams as part of Project Safe Childhood.