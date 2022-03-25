WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Almost two years after a landslide in Waterford, one homeowner is suing the town. Terence Murphy tells NEWS10 that he’s suing for the loss of land and damage to his home.

On May 4, 2020, 12 people had to evacuate their homes after a landslide on Middletown Road in Waterford. Murphy’s home was left dangling on the edge of a crater. The cause of the landslide remains unknown.

Murphy said he is suing over alleged negligence by the town to remove the infrastructure of an old water tower that used to exist near the property. He said the town failed to maintain or remove pipes running near his property. Those pipes supposedly allowed the water to run into his property, causing the soil to become loose and eventually collapse.

“Even their own engineers say they haven’t been able to determine the cause,” said Murphy. “Everyone knows it was water. Do you really think it was rainwater? NOAA says it wasn’t. So the only alternative there is city water someplace.”

Terence Murphy’s home in Waterford

Terence Murphy’s home in Waterford

This isn’t Murphy’s first dispute with the town. In April 2021, Murphy was issued a $1,500 fee for having an abandoned home. After the landslide, his home was deemed unsafe to live in and was condemned by the town.

Town Supervisor John Lawler would not discuss details about the case but he did say, “This is an unfortunate act of God. We have great sympathy for the Murphy family, but legally the town is not liable for any of this damage, and we expect to be successful in court.”