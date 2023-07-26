WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waterford Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Waterford Harbor on Saturday, August 5. This year, funds raised from the event will benefit To Life!

The festival is a day full of dragon boat racing, friendly competition, and awards. The tournament-style competition starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to end by 3:30 p.m. Team check-in opens at 8 a.m.

“We are thrilled to be hosting dragon boats in Waterford again this year,” said Town Supervisor Jack Lawler. “It’s a really powerful event, emotionally and physically. The day starts with a ceremony to recognize those who have battled breast cancer and continues with a great display of boat races. It’s really fun to watch, and even more fun to participate.”

To Life! is a non-profit organization that supports those dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis, in treatment and survivorship. “Quite a few survivors will be participating in this year’s dragon boat race teams,” said To Life! Executive Director Eileen Howe Bird. “We are grateful for the community support and look forward to a great day – filled with challenges and camaraderie.”

Originating in China, a dragon boat is a 42-foot lightweight boat powered by up to 20 paddlers and one drummer. Each team will have a practice session with a coach on August 4.

You can either spectate or participate in the races — no experience necessary. You can sign up to participate on the Waterford website.